Google is trying to get Apple to use RCS on the iPhone (Video)

Google is trying to get Apple to use RCS (Rich Communication Services) on the iPhone, they have launched a new campaign called ‘Get the Message’.

Apple currently uses SMS and MMS for its messaging services and now Google is trying to get it to switch over to RCS, have a look at the video below.

﻿

RCS isn’t a messaging app like Messages or WhatsApp — it’s an industry-wide standard. Similar to other technical standards (USB, 5G, email), it was developed by a group of different companies. In the case of RCS, it was coordinated by an association of global wireless operators, hardware chip makers and other industry players.

There’s the hitch! So Android phones use RCS, and iPhones still don’t. iPhones still rely on SMS and MMS for conversations with Android users, which is why your group chats feel so outdated. Think of it like this: If you have two groups of people who use different spoken languages, they can communicate effectively in their respective languages to other people who speak their language, but they can’t talk to each other. And when they try to talk to one another, they have to act out what they’re saying, as though they’re playing charades. Now think of RCS as a magic translator that helps multiple groups speak fluently — but every group has to use the translator, and if one doesn’t, they’re each going to need to use motions again.

You can find out more details about Google’s new campaign to get Apple to use RCS on the iPhone over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google, 9 to 5 Google

