Google Pixel 6a gets Android 13 Beta 4.1

The new Google Pixel 6a smartphone launched recently and now Google has released Android 13 Beta 4.1 for the handset. The new Pixel 6a is available to buy in a range of countries.

The Android 13 Beta 4.1 software was made available for other Pixel handsets last month and now it has also been made available for the new Google Pixel 6a. You can see the release notes below.

Release date: July 25, 2022; August 1, 2022 (Pixel 6a only)

Build: TPB4.220624.008, TPB4.220624.008.A2 (Pixel 6a only)

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: July 2022

Google Play services: 22.21.16

API diff:

API 32 → API 33

Beta 2 → API 33

Android 13 Beta 4.1 (July 2022)

This minor update includes the following fixes:

Fixed an issue that prevented an app from enabling or disabling Bluetooth if it didn’t have the BLUETOOTH_CONNECT permission, even though the app was targeting an API level where the permission is not required. (Issue #232107689)

permission, even though the app was targeting an API level where the permission is not required. (Issue #232107689) Fixed issues that sometimes caused a device to crash and reboot when connecting to certain WiFi networks. (Issue #237308339, Issue #237886229, Issue #237878437)

Fixed an issue where Meet connectivity could drop while driving.

Fixed an issue where the system could incorrectly interpret GPS data.

You can find out more details about the new Android 13 Beta 4.1 for the Google Pixel 6a smartphone over at Google’s developer website.

Source Google, GSM Arena

