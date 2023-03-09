Google IO takes place 10th May

Google has revealed that this year Google IO developer conference will take place on the 10th of May, the event will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Google released some puzzles before revealing the date of this year’s developer conference, you can see more details on these below.

“This year’s puzzle called for players to work asynchronously and use algorithmic thinking and matrix multiplication to solve a series of seven puzzles ranging in difficulty level,” says Kacey Fahey, who’s helping plan I/O this year. And now that they’ve been solved and we all know when I/O is, we can tell you a little about how they came together.

The riddles included two types of puzzles: color and binary-style. In the color puzzles, players interact with toggles, turning them on and off according to guidance from a clue. Each action may create a reaction, and when all colors are toggled on in the correct order, the puzzle is solved. In the binary-style puzzles, players use controls to shift columns and rows in the matrix in a specific order to reach the target end state, similar to a Rubik’s Cube. Each puzzle a player completed unlocked an animated badge, which could be shared on social media to show their progress.

You can find out more details about the 2023 Google IO developer conference over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google





