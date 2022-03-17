Geeky Gadgets

Google I/O starts May 11th

Google has announced the dates for its 2022 Google I/O developer conference. It will take place on the 11th and 12th of May.

The news was announced by the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai on Twitter, you can see the tweet about the event below.

The 2022 Google I/O event will be streamed online to the press and the public and a limited audience will attend although these will mainly be Google employees and some other partners.

Google will be unveiling the next major release of their Android OS at this year’s Google I/O developer conference. We are also expecting to find out more details about their new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

It will be interesting to see exactly what Google has planned for this year’s Google I/O developer conference, as soon as we get some more information about the event, we will let you know.

Source Google, MacRumors

