New Google Geospatial Creator augmented reality creation and visualization tool

Google has recently announce the availability its latest innovative tool in the form of the Geospatial Creator. This cutting-edge tool is designed to revolutionize the way we create and visualize augmented reality (AR) experiences. Seamlessly integrated into Adobe Aero and Unity, and powered by ARCore and Google Maps Platform, the Geospatial Creator is set to redefine the boundaries of AR technology.

The Geospatial Creator is not just a tool, but a gateway to a new world of immersive experiences. It allows users to build and publish location-based AR experiences in real time, with its services currently available in 49 countries. The tool taps into the same 3D map source as Google Earth, accessed through the Map Tiles API, to create mobile immersive experiences that are tailored to users’ locations.

The Geospatial Creator is a testament to Google’s commitment to innovation and user experience. It enables the creation of robust and engaging 3D digital content in real-world locations using Photorealistic 3D Tiles. This feature allows users to create AR experiences that are not only visually stunning but also deeply immersive.

One of the standout features of the Geospatial Creator is its support for world-anchored, cross-platform experiences on Android and iOS devices. This means that users can select a location, get the 3D geometry of an area, and fly through the space to preview and develop their AR experience. This level of interactivity and immersion is unprecedented in the world of AR technology.

The Geospatial Creator is available in Unity through ARCore Extensions and in Adobe Aero in the Geospatial Pre-release. It offers a suite of features like Photorealistic 3D Tiles, Geospatial anchors, Terrain anchors, and Rooftop anchors for accurate placement and anchoring of 3D content. These features ensure that the AR experiences created are not only visually stunning but also accurately placed and anchored in the real world.

Google’s Geospatial Creator is a game-changer in the world of AR technology. It offers users an unprecedented level of control and customization, allowing them to create immersive, location-based AR experiences like never before. With its robust features and user-friendly interface, the Geospatial Creator is set to redefine the boundaries of AR technology.

Source: Google



