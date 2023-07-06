What is Apple ARKit and augmented reality AR apps

Are you fascinated by the possibilities of augmented reality (AR) in learning more about what is Apple ARKit and how it can be used to create augmented reality apps for a wide variety of different tasks and experiences? This guide will provide more information on Apple’s ARKit cutting-edge technology framework specifically created to help build AR applications. The latest version, ARKit 6, introduces exciting features and improvements that take augmented reality to new heights. Let’s dive into the world of ARKit and discover its remarkable capabilities.

Apple ARKit 6

ARKit 6 introduces 4K video capture, allowing you to create stunning high-resolution videos of your AR experiences. Whether you’re a professional video editor, filmmaker, or social media enthusiast, this feature is perfect for integrating virtual and real-world content seamlessly. With expanded support for HDR video and high-resolution background image capture, your creations will truly come to life.

Location Anchors

Apple continues to expand the reach of AR experiences with Location Anchors. In ARKit 6, new cities like Montreal, Sydney, Singapore, and Tokyo join the roster of supported locations. This means that users in these cities can now enjoy location-specific AR content, further blurring the line between the virtual and physical worlds.

Refined motion capture

Motion Capture in ARKit receives significant improvements in accuracy and body pose detection. By understanding body position as a series of joints and bones, motion and poses become powerful inputs for your AR experiences. This enhancement places people at the center of the augmented reality realm, allowing for captivating interactions and experiences beyond imagination.

Depth API

ARKit’s Depth API leverages per-pixel depth information to create realistic virtual object occlusion and effects. It combines depth data from the LiDAR Scanner with 3D mesh data from Scene Geometry to seamlessly blend virtual objects with their physical surroundings. This opens up a world of possibilities for precise measurements, applying effects to the environment, and unleashing your creativity in unprecedented ways.

Instant AR seamlessly places AR objects

Instant AR is a game-changer, enabling the effortless placement of AR objects in the real world without scanning. This feature utilizes the LiDAR Scanner‘s quick plane detection capabilities and is automatically enabled on compatible devices. With Instant AR, the virtual seamlessly merges with the physical, providing an instant and immersive experience for users.

Simultaneous front and back cameras

With ARKit 6, you can now utilize both the front and back cameras simultaneously. This opens up new possibilities, allowing users to interact with AR content using facial gestures while taking advantage of world tracking. Imagine engaging with virtual objects using just your face in the back camera view—truly a step into the future of augmented reality interactions.

Enhanced video capture

ARKit 6 introduces improvements to image and video capture capabilities. You can now capture high-resolution background images during an ARKit session, enabling higher-quality virtual object reconstruction and enhancing photography apps. Support for HDR video ensures stunning visuals, while EXIF tags provide valuable metadata such as exposure and white balance. Additionally, you have direct control over camera settings like exposure, white balance, and focus during an ARKit session.

Scene Geometry real-world physics

Creating topological maps of physical spaces becomes a reality with Scene Geometry in ARKit. By identifying floors, walls, ceilings, windows, doors, and seats, this feature offers a deep understanding of the real world. It unlocks object occlusion and real-world physics for virtual objects, transforming your AR experiences into truly immersive encounters.

Blending reality and virtuality

With People Occlusion, AR content seamlessly interacts with people in the real world. This feature enhances immersion by enabling virtual objects to pass behind and in front of individuals, making AR experiences more realistic and engaging. The improved depth estimation on compatible devices further enhances the quality of people occlusion, taking augmented reality to the next level.

ARKit 6 brings additional enhancements to enrich your AR encounters. Motion Capture now includes tracking for both ears, improving overall body pose detection. You can detect up to 100 images simultaneously, with automatic estimation of object sizes. Object recognition becomes more robust in complex environments, ensuring better identification of 3D objects.

With each iteration, Apple continues to push the boundaries of augmented reality innovation. ARKit 6 showcases a host of features that enhance realism, creativity, and interactivity within AR experiences. Are you ready to explore this exciting world where virtuality meets reality? For more information on the augmented reality framework created by Apple jump over to the official Apple developer website.



