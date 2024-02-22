Google Gemma open source AI models launch

Google has launched a new suite of artificial intelligence models named Gemma, which includes the advanced Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B. These models are designed to provide developers and researchers with robust tools that prioritize safety and reliability in AI applications. The release of Gemma marks a significant step in the field of AI, offering pre-trained and instruction-tuned formats to facilitate the development of responsible AI technologies.

“A family of lightweight, state-of-the art open models built from the same research and technology used to create the Gemini models” – Google.

At the heart of Gemma’s introduction is the Responsible Generative AI Toolkit. This toolkit is crafted to support the development of AI applications that are safe for users. It comes equipped with toolchains for both inference and supervised fine-tuning (SFT), which are compatible with popular frameworks such as JAX, PyTorch, and TensorFlow through Keras 3.0. This ensures that developers can easily incorporate Gemma into their existing projects without the need for extensive modifications.

Gemma models are available in several sizes so you can build generative AI solutions based on your available computing resources, the capabilities you need, and where you want to run them. If you are not sure where to start, try the 2B parameter size for the lower resource requirements and more flexibility in where you deploy the model.

Google Gemma open AI models

One of the key features of the Gemma models is their ability to integrate seamlessly with various platforms. Whether you prefer working in Colab, Kaggle, Hugging Face, MaxText, NVIDIA NeMo, or TensorRT-LLM, Gemma models are designed to fit right into your workflow. They are optimized for performance on NVIDIA GPUs and Google Cloud TPUs, which means they can run efficiently on a wide range of devices, from personal laptops to the powerful servers available on Google Cloud.

Google’s commitment to responsible AI extends to the commercial use and distribution of the Gemma models. Businesses of all sizes are permitted to use these models in their projects, which opens up new possibilities for incorporating advanced AI into a variety of applications. Despite their accessibility, Gemma models do not compromise on performance. They have been shown to outperform larger models in key benchmarks, demonstrating their effectiveness.

The development of Gemma models is guided by Google’s AI Principles. This includes implementing safety measures such as removing sensitive data from training sets and utilizing reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) for instruction-tuned models. These measures are part of Google’s broader commitment to ensuring that their AI models behave responsibly.

Gemini technology

To guarantee the safety of the Gemma models, they undergo rigorous evaluations. These evaluations include manual red-teaming, automated adversarial testing, and assessments of their capabilities in potentially dangerous activities. The toolkit also provides resources for safety classification, model debugging, and best practices. These tools are essential for developers who aim to create AI applications that are both secure and reliable.

Gemma models are supported by a wide array of tools, systems, and hardware, offering compatibility with multiple frameworks and cross-device functionality. This includes specific optimization for Google Cloud, which improves the efficiency and scalability of deploying AI models.

For those interested in exploring the capabilities of Gemma models, Google is offering free credits for research and development. Eligible researchers can access these credits through various platforms such as Kaggle, Colab notebooks, and Google Cloud, providing an opportunity to experiment with these advanced AI models.

To learn more about Gemma models and how to integrate them into your AI projects, you can visit Google’s dedicated platform . This site is a resource hub that offers extensive support to help you harness the potential of responsible AI development using Google’s Gemma open AI models. Whether you are a seasoned developer or a researcher looking to push the boundaries of AI, Gemma provides the tools necessary to create applications that are not only innovative but also safe and reliable for users.



