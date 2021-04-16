Google Earth gets new Time Lapse feature

Google is releasing an updated version of Google Earth and the new version comes with a time lapse feature and you can see how certain places around the world have changed over the last 30 years.

The video below gives is a look at a time lapse of photos that were taken between 1984 and 2020, this is a great new feature for Google Earth.

To explore Timelapse in Google Earth, go to g.co/Timelapse — you can use the handy search bar to choose any place on the planet where you want to see time in motion.

Or open Google Earth and click on the ship’s wheel to find Timelapse in our storytelling platform, Voyager, to see interactive guided tours. We’ve also uploaded more than 800 Timelapse videos in both 2D and 3D for public use at g.co/TimelapseVideos. You can select any video you want as a ready-to-use MP4 video or sit back and watch the videos on YouTube. From governments and researchers to publishers, teachers and advocates, we’re excited to see how people will use Timelapse in Google Earth to shine a light on our planet.

You can find out more details about this new feature for Google Earth over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

