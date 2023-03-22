Google Bard AI ChatGPT rival launched

Google has announced the launch of its ChatGPT rival, Google Bard and the new AI tool is now available to try out, although you will have to join a waitlist to test the software out.

The Google Vard AI tool is now available with limited access and you can find out more details about the software over at bard.google.com, it will be interesting to see how the tool compares to the massively popular ChatGPT.

We’ve been working on an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA, that we’re calling Bard. And today, we’re taking another step forward by opening it up to trusted testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks. Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills.

You can find out more information about the new Google Bard AI tool over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google





