Google announces which devices will get Wear OS 3

Google has announced which devices will be available for its Wear OS 3 software update, it has also revealed when it will be released.

The Wear OS 3 software update will be available for devices that run the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor.

We expect that for these reasons, some of you will prefer to keep your current Wear OS experience. Therefore, we will offer the system upgrade on an opt-in basis for eligible devices. We will provide more details in advance of the update so you can make an informed decision. We expect our partners to be able to roll out the system update starting in mid to second half of 2022.

Wear OS devices that will be eligible for upgrade include Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE, TicWatch E3 and follow on TicWatch devices, as well as Fossil Group’s new generation of devices launching later this year.

For all other Wear OS smartwatches and those of you who choose not to upgrade your device, we are committed to bringing new app experiences, like the recent updates to Gboard and Google Play, as well as maintaining security updates for a minimum of two years from device launch.

So it looks like the updates will be release for the above devices next years, you can find out more information about the update over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

