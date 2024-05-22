How to use the new AI Google Search with AI Overviews

Google has introduced “AI Overviews” in Search Labs, replacing the previous SGE (Search Generative Experience). This feature provides AI-generated summaries for certain search queries, enhancing the way users interact with search results. The feature is available on Android devices, iPhones, iPads, and computers, but requires users to be signed into a personal Google Account and not in Incognito mode. The AI Overviews are designed to compile and present relevant information from multiple sources directly in the search results, potentially impacting SEO and content revenue models.

With AI Overviews, you can quickly grasp the essence of a topic without the need to navigate through multiple links, saving you time and effort. Google Search is gradually making AI Overviews available to more users, in more languages and regions. You’ll find AI Overviews in your Google Search results when the companies systems determine that generative AI can be especially helpful – for example, when you want to quickly understand information from a range of sources. To make sure that you can take advantage of “AI Overviews,” you’ll need to meet a few simple requirements:

Device Compatibility : The feature is available on a wide range of devices, including Android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, and computers, ensuring that you can access AI Overviews regardless of your preferred device.

Enabling “AI Overviews” is a straightforward process. Simply open the Google app or your preferred browser (Chrome or Firefox), sign into your personal Google Account, and navigate to Search Labs. From there, toggle the “AI Overviews” feature on, and you’re ready to go. You can easily manage this feature by returning to Search Labs and adjusting the settings according to your preferences.

The Power of AI Overviews

AI Overviews harness the power of artificial intelligence to provide concise summaries of relevant information from multiple sources directly in your search results. When you enter a specific query, such as a complex question or a topic that requires detailed explanation, AI Overviews will compile and present the most pertinent information in a clear and digestible format. This means you can quickly understand the core aspects of a subject without having to click through numerous links and piece together the information yourself.

How to use Google AI Overviews

Chrome browser. Download Chrome.

Be 18 or over.

A personal Google Account that you manage on your own. For now, Search Labs and its experiments are not available to Google Workspace accounts, including Google Workspace for Education accounts. Learn about the languages and countries where Search Labs is available.

Get “AI Overviews and more” in search results

On your computer, open Chrome. Make sure you’re signed in to your Google Account with Incognito mode turned off. Do a search on Google. If an AI Overview or another experimental generative AI feature is available, it will show in search results. For some searches: You may have the option to generate an AI Overview.

You may have the option to generate an AI Overview. For other searches: AI Overviews won’t be available.

Turn on or off AI Overviews in Search Labs

On your computer, open Chrome. Make sure you’re signed in to your Google Account with Incognito mode turned off. At the top of the browser, click New tab +. At the top of the page, click Labs > Manage . Toggle off or on “AI Overviews and more.”

Note: Turning off “AI Overviews and more” in Search Labs will not disable all AI Overviews in Search. AI Overviews are part of Google Search like other features, such as knowledge panels, and can’t be turned off.

It’s important to note that AI Overviews may not be available for every search query. The feature is designed to assist with queries that benefit from a comprehensive summary, such as multifaceted topics or questions that require in-depth explanations. As the technology continues to evolve, the range of queries supported by AI Overviews is expected to expand, providing even more value to your search experience.

Implications for Content Creators and SEO

The introduction of AI Overviews has significant implications for content creators and the world of search engine optimization (SEO). As users increasingly rely on AI-generated summaries to obtain the information they need, website traffic patterns may shift. If users can find the answers they seek directly in the search results, they may be less likely to click through to individual websites, potentially impacting content monetization strategies that rely on traditional click-through models.

Content creators will need to adapt to this changing landscape by focusing on creating high-quality, unique content that offers value beyond what AI Overviews can provide. This may involve delving deeper into niche topics, providing expert insights, or offering engaging multimedia experiences that cannot be replicated by AI summaries alone.

The Future of AI in Google Search

The integration of AI Overviews in Google Search marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards more AI-driven functionalities. By comparing this feature with other cutting-edge AI tools like Gemini and Perplexity AI, it becomes clear that Google is at the forefront of leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance the search experience for users worldwide.

As AI technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, we can expect further innovations in how search results are generated and presented. Google’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI suggests a future where search becomes increasingly intuitive, personalized, and efficient. The introduction of AI Overviews is just the beginning of a new era in search, one that promises to revolutionize how we access and interact with information online.

Embrace the AI-Powered Search Revolution

“AI Overviews” in Search Labs represents a groundbreaking advancement in how we engage with search results. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to provide concise, relevant summaries, Google is making information more accessible and user-friendly than ever before. While this shift presents both challenges and opportunities for content creators in terms of SEO and monetization strategies, it also opens up exciting new possibilities for delivering value to users in innovative ways.

As you explore this powerful new feature, keep in mind the potential it holds for transforming your search experience. Embrace the AI-powered search revolution and discover how it can help you find the information you need more efficiently and effectively than ever before. The future of search is here, and with “AI Overviews,” Google is leading the charge towards a more intelligent, intuitive, and user-centric online landscape.

