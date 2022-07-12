Global smartphone production dropped 11 percent in Q3 of 2022

According to a recent report by Trendforce, global smartphone production dropped by around 11 percent year on year for quarter three of 2022.

Production apparently was at 289 million units for the quarter, this was down 0.9 percent from the previous quarter and 11 percent from the same time this year.

Regarding the performances of the major smartphone brands in 3Q22, Samsung posted around 64.2 million units in device production, showing a QoQ increase of just 3.9%. This was the result of the brand scaling back production since 2Q22 and maintaining a conservative outlook on the future market situation. Due to persistent inventory pressure, Samsung is expected to again post a QoQ decline for 4Q22. In the aspect of product development, Samsung has been the leader in foldable smartphones. This year, the global market share of foldable smartphones is estimated to reach 1.1%; and within this segment, Samsung is expected to hold a market share of almost 90%. As for 2023, the global market share of foldable smartphones is forecasted to climb to 1.5%, and Samsung is forecasted to retain a market share of almost 80% in the segment.

You can see the full report on global smartphone production over at the Trenforce website at the link below. It will be interesting to see if production for the whole of 2022 was lower than in 2023.

