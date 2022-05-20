Gamers and creators may be interested in the new Acer SpatialLabs View glasses-free stereo 3D displays unveiled this week in the form of the Acer SpatialLabs View and Acer SpatialLabs View Pro. Both monitors feature a 15.6-inch 4K display and can be connected to laptops or PCs offering a portable monitor complete with the SpatialLabs suite of features. SpatialLabs TrueGame is a new application that brings stereoscopic 3D to the world of gaming, letting players enjoy their favorite titles in their true glory. check out the video below to learn more about the technology

“Consumers will appreciate the series’ lightweight design (less than 1.5 kg / 3.3 lbs), making it easy to put in a bag and take to a LAN party or product pitch session. Creators in particular can depend on 100% coverage of the Adobe RGB color gamut, but gamers will also appreciate the devices’ 400 nits of brightness. While the Acer SpatialLabs View comes with an all-new stereoscopic 3D gaming platform, the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro comes with both the technology necessary to realize a user’s creations and also an intelligent industrial design that simplifies deployment—a combination that leads to more impactful storytelling opportunities.”

“SpatialLabs TrueGame is possible because games are mostly created with three dimensions in mind: developers include information about depth into each scene and object they build. SpatialLabs leverages this already-existing information in order to present the games in stereoscopic 3D. A dedicated pre-configured 3D profile will be available for each game title among the 50+ modern and classic titles on launch in order to offer players a seamless experience with their favorite games, and profiles for additional titles will be added on a continuous basis moving forwards.”

