GAODI night vision goggles with 3D display

GAODI night goggles weigh 440 g and measure 152 x 122 x 55 mm in size offering a small compact lightweight night vision solution complete with dual TFT 1.4 inch displays offering a resolution of 390 x 390. The night goggles offer 3D functionality and 7 levels of brightness to make sure you can view in crystal clear clarity whatever the conditions.

Enabling users to quickly switch between single and dual display modes when required. Complete with head mounted the night vision goggles offer a myopia refraction adjustment range is plus or minus +/-3, hyperopia 300° adjustment compensation.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $227 or £168 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 227% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

3D night vision goggles

” GAODI high-performance night vision goggles feature dual display and 3D display technology. They are compact and weigh only 440g so you can comfortably wear them on your head or mounted on a helmet. With these goggles you can turn observing landscapes, animals or objects into a cinematic experience. The adjustable diopter and long-life battery allow you to have long-time observation without any glasses, and 4 display modes and 7 adjustable infrared levels ensure a great viewing experience. They are ideal for camping, hiking, bird watching, searching, rescuing and hunting trips.”

With the assumption that the GAODI crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the GAODI night vision goggles project play the promotional video below.

“GAODI NV8000 is Night Vision goggles have a built-in 3000mAh lithium battery with long standby time and rechargeable functionality. Most of the similar products in the market need extra purchase of disposable batteries, which increases the costs and environmental pollution, also it leads to an increase in the weight of the product, which makes them difficult and inconvenient to carry or use. Enjoy a more defined view of your surroundings without paying a premium price. GAODI goggles feature a US patented auto stereoscopic 3D display which uses the imaging mechanism of a human eye to transform a standard 2D view into 3D vision.”

“Enjoy a balanced and clear view at all times. The goggles come with independent dual eyepieces, which can be adjusted to suit each eye. As a result, you do not need to wear extra glasses whilst using the goggles whether you are short or far-sighted.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the night vision goggles, jump over to the official GAODI crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

