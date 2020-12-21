Github removes all cookie banners



GitHub has this month announced it has removed all cookie banners from the GitHub service and website. Nat Friedman took to the official GitHub Blog to announce the change and explain more about the removal of cookie banners and why.

“No one likes cookie banners. But cookie banners are everywhere. So how did we pull this off? Well, EU law requires you to use cookie banners if your website contains cookies that are not required for it to work. Common examples of such cookies are those used by third-party analytics, tracking, and advertising services. These services collect information about people’s behavior across the web, store it in their databases, and can use it to serve personalized ads.

At GitHub, we want to protect developer privacy, and we find cookie banners quite irritating, so we decided to look for a solution. After a brief search, we found one: just don’t use any non-essential cookies. Pretty simple, really. 🤔

So, we have removed all non-essential cookies from GitHub, and visiting our website does not send any information to third-party analytics services. (And of course GitHub still does not use any cookies to display ads, or track you across other sites.)

We are also committing that going forward, we will only use cookies that are required for us to serve GitHub.com. GitHub has had a long history of prioritizing developer privacy, often going above and beyond any legal requirement, including extending EU privacy protections to all users regardless of location. Developers should not have to sacrifice their privacy to collaborate on GitHub.”

Source : GitHub

