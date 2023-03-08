If you are searching for a small yet versatile camera complete with its own three axis gimbal you might be interested in the Feiyu Pocket 3. Launched by Kickstarter earlier this month the project has already raised over $175,000 thanks to nearly 600 backers with still 58 days remaining. The small lightweight pocket camera features a magnetic mounting system allowing you to easily position the camera wherever you need the best shot. Capable of capturing 4K 60 frames per second video the 12 megapixel camera features a 16mm equivalent focal length lens and is capable of capturing images up to 4,000 x 3,000 pixels.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $199 or £168 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Truly Free of cords and wires, Feiyu Pocket 3. This pocket-sized petite gimbal camera is the first of its kind, in terms of size and versatility. Its detachable handle transforms it into a multi-purpose, go-anywhere mountable camera. Pocket 3’s cordless gimbal detaches easily from the remote control handle. And the gimbal camera can be used separately with Feiyu Cam APP.”

Gimbal Camera

“Magnetic installation to unlock more shooting angles you can’t imagine. Record every breathtaking moment by mounting the gimbal or the handle anywhere you like—no more hassles of holding the handle all the time. Simply attach the camera to a helmet, car roof, or any magnetic surface and control it from the handle with Feiyu App in your hand to achieve the best filming angle.”

With the assumption that the Feiyu Pocket 3 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Feiyu Pocket 3 3-axis gimbal camera project watch the promotional video below.

“The company was founded by a group of engineers. It is one of the longest-established manufacturers in the stabilizer/gimbal industry and is recognized as a gimbal pioneer. Our team has been developing gimbals specially even before the establishment, and in 2013 we succeeded in developing the first 3-axis handheld gimbal “G3″ for action cameras.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the 3-axis gimbal camera, jump over to the official Feiyu Pocket 3 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





