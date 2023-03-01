M-20 9-in-1 magnetic EDC titanium multitool

Anyone searching for a precision screwdriver small enough to fit in your pocket may be interested in the M-20 magnetic EDC titanium multitool which is now available to back via Kickstarter. The project has already raised over four times its required pledge goal thanks to over 200 backers with still 41 days remaining. Worldwide shipping is available and a lifetime warranty on the titanium body is provided by the team at M-19. Early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $69 or £58 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Finding a screwdriver that is both high-quality and durable can be challenging when repairing electronics or small devices. Working with the wrong tool can be a costly mistake – one that could render your device unusable and even cause injury. The M-20 titanium screwdriver offers superior titanium engineering and rock-solid level of strength and revolutionary resistance to corrosion. “

Titanium multitool

“It’s time to elevate your tool game. The M-20 Titanium Magnetic Screwdriver is the perfect combination of precision, versatility, and style. Its superior quality and strength ensure that it can handle any repair job with ease, no matter how delicate or intricate. This premium-grade screwdriver allows you to complete repairs with precision and finesse, allowing you to achieve optimal results with no complications or setbacks. You can depend on this compact tool for years to come thanks to its unparalleled strength and durability.”

If the M-20 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the M-20 EDC titanium multitool project watch the promotional video below.

“Efficiently managing your tools during projects can be a challenge, especially when your screwdrivers and bits are scattered and misplaced around your work area. The M-20 Screwdriver has revolutionized the way you work by innovatively featuring nine bits that are magnetically secured to the tool itself, providing a hassle-free and easy-to-use solution to using your tool. Enjoy freedom and convenience in your DIY projects with this stylish, pocket-sized multi-tool. Boasting an ergonomic design, experience a comfortable grip while having the ability to tackle jobs of any size or complexity.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the EDC titanium multitool, jump over to the official M-20 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

