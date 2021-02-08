Unique mouse designed to provide you with the ultimate ergonomic input device

Although there were plenty of ergonomic mice available, a new ergonomic mouse called MAUS aims to bridge the gap between the traditional devices and the existing ergonomic ones by improving on them both. Designed by Somya Chowdhary the innovative ergonomic mouse, is a conceptual computer mouse designed to resolve the shortcomings of its predecessors by diving deeper into the study of the human hand.

“Using a non-ergonomic mouse, the design team mapped out all the pain points felt on the hand. The process then involved clay modeling to understand how MAUSí shape and angle would feel with wrist movements and grip. Prototypes were then 3D printed with the final form that ensured the hand stays in a position of rest even when using the mouse. An interesting functionality to cure repetitive strain syndrome was making all controls gesture-based. MAUS also features a digital display ñ something we havenít seen in any mice! The body also features Alacantara fabric for a soft touch and comfortable light grip. It has a soft felt base as well as a rubber grip for smooth motions.”

Source : Yanko Design

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals