GIGABYTE AORUS 4K tactical gaming monitors unveiled

GIGABYTE has today introduced the very first 4K gaming monitors from the companies AORUS brand, taking the form of the new 32-inch (FI32U), 43-inch (FV43U), 48-inch (FO48U) 4K UHD, tactical gaming monitors. Offering gamers up to 4K/120+, HDMI 2.1, Super Speed IPS, HDR 1000, OLED panel and AORUS Space Audio. GIGABYTE AORUS 4K tactical gaming monitors will soon be available to purchase worldwide. For more information jump over to the official GIGABYTE AORUS website by following the link at the bottom of this article.

“The HDMI 2.1 support enables superfast gaming powered by the latest graphics cards. Combining the ultra-high 4K OLED panel with the esports-grade high refresh rates of up to 144Hz and up to 0.5 ms super-fast response time, the new 4K trio can deliver incredibly smooth gameplay with amazing details. The VESA certified DisplayHDR 1000 ensures true-to-life colors. Most importantly, these monitors carry AORUS’s proud tactical DNA, built in with the exclusive AORUS tactical functions such as; Black Equalizer, Aim Stabilizer, Active Noise Cancelling, and other in-game enhancements that help gamers get more out of the game!”

Features of the GIGABYTE AORUS 4K tactical gaming monitors :

– More Pixel, More Immersive. The brand new AORUS gaming monitor lineup now implements 4K resolution, delivering exceptional & detailed image for a more immersive gaming experience.

– Smooth and Clean Gaming. The all new AORUS gaming monitor lineup is rearmed with 120+Hz refresh rate & 1ms response time, promising the smooth, stutter-free gameplay. For the FI32U, you could expect shorter 0.5 ms response time, thanks to the advanced Super Speed IPS technology!

– The Larger the Bandwidth, The More Immersive The Gameplay. These new AORUS gaming monitors now come equipped with HDMI 2.1 on every AORUS 4K Gaming Monitor. HDMI is able to provide a whopping 48Gbps bandwidth, which allows you to have true 4K/120+ gameplay on your premium gaming PC or next-gen console.

– You can always find the ideal AORUS 4K Gaming Monitor for your specific setup: 32″ for your gaming desk, 43″ for your own gaming room and 48″ for your gaming space or living room.

Source : GIGABYTE AORUS

