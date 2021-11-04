Ghostbusters Afterlife in Dreams game now available to play

Jen Simpkins from Media Molecule has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the Ghostbusters Afterlife In Dreams game. Created thanks to a partnership between Media Molecule, Sony Pictures, and the Dreams community creating a the Ghostbusters spirit in a pinball-inspired game collaboration. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about the Ghostbusters Afterlife game based on the highly anticipated new Ghostbusters movie of the same name.

The Ghostbusters Afterlife game is now available to play in Dreams until February 28, 2022.

“Wreak too much damage, and the bill for the damage is taken out of your final reward. This led to the idea for the in-game function of the Mini-Pufts that appear in the new film, Franke says: “The scenes that we had seen of them, they were in a shop and they were destroying the shelves – so it felt logical that they would somehow increase your damage count, running in and kicking at fragile parts of the environment with their stubby little legs – animated with relish by Nilsson. “I had some footage of them looping on my computer while animating,” he says. “It was really fun to see how bouncy they were. And like, immediately, the puppet in Dreams started moving in the same way.”

Ghostbusters Afterlife movie 2021 trailer

The latest Ghostbusters movie will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide later this month from November 19th onwards and stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd, while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original films. Check out the movie trailer below.

Source : PlayStation Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals