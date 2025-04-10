Get More From Your iPad: 10 Amazing Things to Try Immediately

Your iPad is more than just a device for streaming videos or casual browsing. It’s a powerful tool designed to enhance productivity, improve accessibility, and simplify your daily tasks. By using these ten features, you can transform your iPad into a versatile companion that adapts to your unique needs and preferences. The video below from Proper Honest Tech gives us a look at 10 awesome things your iPad can do.

Widget Stacks: Declutter and Organize Your Home Screen

Widget Stacks allow you to group multiple widgets of the same size into a single, scrollable stack, helping you maintain a clean and organized home screen. This feature ensures that essential information is always within reach without overwhelming your display. For instance, you can stack a weather widget with your calendar and reminders, allowing you to swipe through relevant updates effortlessly. Additionally, you can reorder or remove widgets within the stack to prioritize the information that matters most to you. This functionality not only saves space but also enhances your ability to stay on top of your daily schedule.

Customizing the Mail Toolbar: Streamline Email Management

The Mail app’s toolbar can be customized to align with your workflow, making email management more efficient. You can add, remove, or rearrange functions such as flagging emails, marking them as unread, or setting reminders. By tailoring the toolbar to include your most-used tools, you can handle emails faster and more intuitively. This feature is particularly useful for professionals or anyone who relies heavily on email communication, as it minimizes unnecessary steps and keeps essential actions at your fingertips.

Hover Text with Apple Pencil: Enhance Accessibility and Precision

Hover Text is a valuable accessibility feature that allows you to magnify text by simply hovering your Apple Pencil over the screen. This is especially beneficial when reading small fonts, navigating dense documents, or reviewing detailed content. You can customize the text size, font, color, and display position to suit your preferences, creating a more comfortable and personalized reading experience. Whether you’re working on a project or reading for leisure, this feature ensures that text is always clear and easy to read.

Dock Customization: Optimize App Access

The iPad Dock is a multitasking powerhouse that can be customized to suit your needs. You can add folders, enable or disable the app library, and choose whether to display recently used apps. This setup allows you to quickly access frequently used applications or switch between tasks seamlessly. By organizing your Dock efficiently, you can reduce the time spent searching for apps and focus more on your work or entertainment.

App Library Management: Keep Your iPad Organized

The App Library is designed to help you maintain a clean and efficient interface. It automatically categorizes your apps into groups such as Productivity, Entertainment, and Social, making it easier to locate what you need. You can also search for apps by name or delete unused ones directly from the library. This feature is particularly useful for keeping your iPad clutter-free and making sure that your most important apps are always easy to find.

Drag and Drop: Simplify Content Sharing

The drag-and-drop feature enables you to move content such as text, images, or links between apps effortlessly. For example, you can drag a photo from the Photos app into an email or transfer text from Safari to Notes. This cross-app functionality streamlines multitasking and saves time, making it easier to complete tasks that require information from multiple sources. Whether you’re working on a project or sharing content with others, this feature enhances your productivity.

Sharing Podcast Clips: Highlight and Share Key Moments

The Podcasts app includes a feature that allows you to share specific segments of an episode using timestamps or transcript selections. This is ideal for highlighting insightful moments or interesting discussions without requiring others to listen to the entire episode. By sharing only the most relevant parts, you can engage others more effectively and spark meaningful conversations.

Battery Charge Limiting: Preserve Battery Health

To extend your iPad’s battery lifespan, you can enable the battery charge limiting feature, which restricts charging to 80%. This is particularly useful if your device remains plugged in for extended periods, as it reduces battery wear and helps maintain long-term performance. By using this feature, you can ensure that your iPad remains reliable and efficient over time.

Multiple App Instances: Enhance Multitasking Efficiency

Opening multiple windows of the same app is a powerful tool for multitasking. For example, you can have two Notes windows open side by side to compare information or multiple Safari tabs in separate windows for research. This feature allows you to work more efficiently by keeping related content accessible and organized. It’s particularly useful for tasks that require cross-referencing or detailed comparisons.

Split-Screen Multitasking: Work Smarter Across Apps

Split-screen multitasking enables you to use two apps simultaneously, making it easier to complete tasks that require input from multiple sources. For instance, you can research in Safari while jotting down notes in the Notes app or compare documents side by side. You can also drag and drop content, such as links or images, between the two apps, further enhancing your workflow. This feature is ideal for students, professionals, and anyone who values efficiency.

Maximize Your iPad’s Potential

These ten features showcase the iPad’s versatility and ability to adapt to your needs. From organizing your home screen with Widget Stacks to improving multitasking with split-screen functionality, your iPad offers tools that can enhance productivity, accessibility, and convenience. By exploring and using these features, you can unlock the full potential of your device and tailor it to fit your lifestyle. Start experimenting with these tools today and discover how your iPad can work smarter for you.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



