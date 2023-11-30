How to Create an Awesome iPhone Setup (Video)

We previously showed you a video of the ultimate iPhone setup and now we have another video that is basically a guide on how you can create another awesome iPhone setup for your home screen with iOS 17.

In the fast-paced world of technology, your iPhone is more than just a device; it’s a crucial part of your daily life. Understanding how to maximize its utility, especially with the iPhone 15 Pro and iOS 17, can transform your user experience from ordinary to extraordinary. Let’s dive into how you can create an optimized home screen setup that not only saves time but also reduces stress and enhances your interaction with your favorite apps and tools. The video below from ThisisE is designed to show us how we can create an awesome iPhone setup with iOS 17.

A Gateway to Efficiency: The Ultimate Home Screen Setup

Imagine having all your essential tools and apps on one homepage. This is not just about decluttering your screen; it’s about enhancing functionality for both smaller and larger iPhone models. Whether you’re navigating your phone with one hand while on the move, or simply seeking faster access to your apps and notifications, this setup is your gateway to efficiency.

Tools for Transformation

At the heart of this setup are widgets and stacks of widgets. These aren’t just any widgets, but custom creations using apps like Widgetsmith and bespoke shortcuts via the Shortcuts app. The beauty of this setup? It’s compatible with most iPhones, especially those running the latest iOS 17.

1. Widget Page: Your Personal Dashboard

Your widget page is like your personal dashboard, featuring:

A stats stack displaying activities, battery life, and sleep data.

A calendar stack to keep your schedule at your fingertips.

Email and to-do widgets for staying on top of tasks.

A listening section to seamlessly switch between music and podcasts.

2. Home Page: Simplified and Streamlined

Transform your home page into a hub of productivity with:

A large Widgetsmith widget for quick information.

A handy calculator widget for those quick calculations.

A stack of Notion page widgets, perfect for organizing your notes and projects.

A folder containing your most-used apps, right where you need them.

3. Control Center: Tailored to Your Needs

Customize your control center to include:

Easy switching between light and dark modes.

Screen recording for capturing important moments.

Shazam for identifying music on the go.

Creating Shortcuts: A Click Away

Efficiency is key, and creating shortcuts for quick access to frequently used folders and documents is a game-changer. Integrate these shortcuts into your Widgetsmith widget for even faster access.

Customization at Its Best

Why settle for the default when you can personalize it? Customize your widgets to match your iPhone’s aesthetic, play with styles and colors, and make your screen truly yours.

Adapting to Different Models

Not all iPhones are created equal. For those without an action button, utilize the back tap feature in the accessibility settings to trigger shortcuts.

Enhance with Accessories

Briefly, it’s worth mentioning the use of NFC tags and accessories like a car charger and mount to further enhance your iPhone experience.

Guiding You Through

If you’re wondering how to put all these pieces together, don’t worry. You will be pleased to know that it’s simpler than it sounds. With a bit of customization and some tweaks to your settings, you can create an iPhone setup that works seamlessly for you.

Remember, your iPhone is a powerful tool, and with the right setup, you can unlock its full potential. So, start experimenting with these tips and tailor your iPhone to suit your lifestyle perfectly.

Source & Image Credit: ThisisE



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals