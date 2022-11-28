Genshin Impact Version 3.3 update arrives Dec 7th 2022

Zhenzhong Yi Studio Technical Director at miHoYo has this week taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect in the new Genshin Impact Version 3.3 update “All Senses Clear, All Existence Void” arriving on December 7, 2022. The latest update for the game brings with it a new card game as well as introducing two long-lived souls to join the playable cast: Faruzan, and our once enemy Scaramouche, now known as the Wanderer. What’s more, you may also join Arataki Itto and a bunch of familiar faces to take part in a series of adventures and tricky challenges in the Test of Courage Event.

The Wanderer and the Scholar

“Having lived longer than most ordinary people in this world, both of our new characters will become our allies after their long and arduous experiences in life. After Scaramouche was defeated as the final boss in Sumeru’s main storyline, this misguided soul seems to have found a different path in life as “the Wanderer” while in Nahida’s custody. In the new Archon Quest Interlude Chapter “Inversion of Genesis,” you will travel to Irminsul with the Wanderer to find out more.”

“Once a formidable enemy, the Wanderer is now a strong ally. Thanks to his Anemo Vision, this new five-star character can hover in the air and wields some of the coolest battle skills with a catalyst. Upon using his Elemental skill, the Wanderer will first cause AoE Anemo Damage and then leap into the air, entering a persistent hovering state.”

“Faruzan also brings her talent and knowledge of mechanics into combat. Wielding the power of Anemo and a bow, she can be a great support for the team. Her Elemental Skill deploys a polyhedron that deals damage to enemies. After using her skill, her next Aimed Shot will become a special Charged Attack that creates a vortex at its point of impact after a short delay, pulling nearby objects and opponents.”

Teyvat’s Favorite Game of Cards

“Starting from Version 3.3, you may now challenge characters, local NPCs, and even your friends online for a round of Genius Invokation! The primary objective in a match of Genius Invokation is simple: take down all your opponent’s Character Cards with your collection of cards. To start deck building, you need both Character Cards that deal damage with their character skills, and Action Cards including Equipment Cards, Event Cards, and Support Cards that provide various buffs and effects to diversify your winning strategy.”

If you are interested in learning more about the latest update to the Genshin Impact game jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below. Players may also be interested in the interactive map available and created specifically for Genshin Impact.

