Zhenzhong Yi Studio Technical Director at developer miHoYo has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the latest Genshin Impact Version 3.2 update, in which the “Akasha pulses and the Kalpa Flame rises“.

“Hello, Travelers! Your Genshin Impact dev team is here to meet you again. After two months in the Nation of Wisdom, the next update is now confirmed to arrive on November 2. With Version 3.2 “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises,” we will finally come to the very moment where Sumeru’s fate will be decided. Team up with Nahida, Layla, and more reliable allies to find out more!

Beyond the Archon Quest, a series of fun events will take place, including “Fabulous Fungus Frenzy” where Travelers can catch and train Fungi. Besides, we’d like also like to announce that Genshin Impact will include Italian and Turkish subtitles starting from Version 3.3! We can’t wait to see more players from diverse backgrounds joining us in the future!”

Genshin Impact

“After experiencing the Sabzeruz Festival samsara and surviving the journey through the desert, we will finally reach the end of the Sumeru Archon Quest arc. Picking up right where we left off, Nahida has been confined in the Sanctuary of Surasthana by The Doctor. As the Dendro Archon, the Akademiya and the Grand Sage, two Fatui Harbingers, desert-dwellers, and all other important players enter the scene, the final chapter will push the story to the climax.”

“Although the Traveler will receive support from many allies, including insiders like Cyno, the General Mahamatra, and Alhaitham, the path to save Nahida and Sumeru will be fraught with difficulties, as will the epic fight against The Balladeer. Different from The Balladeer we’ve encountered before, the third Fatui Harbinger boss that we are destined to fight comes in the form of a massive mechanical-looking puppet crafted by the Akademiya and The Doctor. To defeat this boss, you will have to survive two combat phases. In the first phase, The Balladeer’s upper body will take the stage with gigantic mechanical arms, along with several types of elemental powers and abilities, including attacks that create huge Hydro tornadoes, Electro beams, and burning or freezing fields.”

If you are new to Genshin Impact it might be worth checking out the Genshin Impact interactive map that provides handy tips and locations when exploring.

Source : PS Blog



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals