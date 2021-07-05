Genesis G80 Sport Lands in Q3 2021

Genesis has revealed the first images of the G80 Sport scheduled to launch in Q3 of 2021. The car will be offered in a new exclusive color and with exclusive materials. The G80 Sport builds on the existing foundation for the G80 model while providing a more athletic exterior and newly added interior and exterior features to differentiate it from other models in the line.

The car’s front will feature an exclusive design found only on the Sport model and a radiator grille in dark glossy chrome. The bumper is a three-dimensional wing-shaped unit with accents on the intake grille. Black bezels also surround the headlights.

Genesis offers the G80 Sport in an exclusive color called Cavendish Red, inspired by a cliffside from the north coast of Canada famous for its red color. The car also features exclusive 20-inch dark alloy wheels with a special G-Matrix Pattern that are very attractive. Genesis will also offer two additional brake caliper colors, including black and red. The car also offers Rear Wheel Steering for maximum stability along with real aluminum, carbon, and other trim materials.

