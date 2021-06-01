ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti ROG Strix and TUF graphics cards

ASUS has introduced its new ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti, and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards. The ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is the companies first Ampere card to use a hybrid liquid-cooled design, while ROG Strix and TUF Gaming versions of both the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti deliver distinctly different takes on air cooling. Check out the video below for more details on pricing and availability.

“Ampere graphics cards deliver a large performance-per-watt improvement compared to their predecessors. To fully exploit these improvements, they can draw more power overall. The massive ROG Strix heatsink and a carefully designed PCB allow us to support that improved performance with large amounts of raw electrical power. The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 Ti boast all of our latest refinements and innovations in air cooling. A massive 2.9-slot heatsink comes wrapped in an aggressively angular shroud with a full-length addressable RGB LED array on the left edge for a look that’s undeniably fresh yet unmistakably ROG.”

“The RTX 3080 Ti’s massive complement of CUDA, RT, and Tensor cores teams up with 12 GB of GDDR6X memory to create a potent package that’s tailored for gamers first. And in the hotly contested midrange of the market, the RTX 3070 Ti brings more CUDA, RT, and Tensor cores to bear for mainstream systems.”

Source : ASUS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals