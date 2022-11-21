ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X Memory

ASUS has introduced new versions of its TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and the Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards. The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB GDDR6X card features the same find design and solid, aluminium backplate as its predecessor, as well as supporting NVIDIA G-SYNC and GPU Tweak III.

Thanks to the graphics cards GDDR6X ultra-high-speed and error-correcting VRAM, the design is capable of delivering more frames per second than the previous iteration. ASUS is also making a factory-overclocked version available, tuned in-house to provide users with the “absolute best performance right out of the box” says ASUS.

“For small-form-factor (SFF) enthusiasts and other builds that cannot accommodate a triple-fan card, the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB has also been upgraded with the same high-speed GDDR6X memory. As the name implies, the Dual is a two-fan design, keeping the overall card length much shorter for excellent compatibility with a wide range of cases.

This versatility is further enhanced by its svelte two-slot thickness, meaning the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB GDDR6X can have ample access to fresh air in situations where thicker cards could be choked. This card is joined by a version of the GeForce RTX 3060 with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, available with the same celebrated Dual shroud design.”

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

“In addition to the standard and overclocked variants of the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB GDDR6X, ASUS is also introducing an all-new white model of this venerable card. For the first time, builders with a white theme in mind have access to an affordable and compact card capable of incredible 1080p and 1440p gameplay.

Like its larger TUF sibling, all models of the ASUS Dual 3060 Ti 8 GB GDDR6X are built using Auto-Extreme technology, which cleanly solders components without human intervention for a high-quality final result designed to stand the test of time. For users in the market for a rock-solid but affordable high-performance graphics card, look no further. The GeForce RTX 3060 comes to market in a new White Dual version as well, with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM and sharing the shroud and cooler design of its sibling.”

Source : ASUS





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals