ASUS and Noctua have introduced its new ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics card this week, making it the world’s first graphics card to use Noctua fans and a tailored heatsink that has been co-engineered by Noctua. The unique cooling system on the graphics card provides a noise reduction of up to 15 dB(A), making the Noctua Edition the quietest card in its class.

“Using our extensive thermal R&D experience, we’ve created a new GPU heatsink that’s tailor-made for the performance characteristics of their state-of-the-art NF-A12x25 fans,” said Kent Chien (Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the ASUS Multimedia Business Unit). “Our teamwork gives noise-conscious gamers and Noctua enthusiasts a unique graphics card that maximizes heat dissipation per decibel of noise emitted, all in a package that coordinates perfectly with other Noctua products in a DIY PC.”

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition air cooled graphics card

“The two Noctua NF-A12x25 120mm fans integrate a low-resonance Sterrox liquid-crystal polymer (LCP) fan impeller, metal-reinforced motor hub, stabilized bearings, and custom low-noise PWM controller to deliver performance you can rely on day in, day out. ASUS and Noctua engineers ran extensive simulations to optimize heatpipe placement and fin density to take full advantage of the air propelled by both Noctua NF-A12x25 fans.”

– NVIDIA Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors: The building blocks for the world’s fastest, most efficient GPUs, the all-new Ampere SM brings 2X the FP32 throughput and improved power efficiency.

– 2nd Generation RT Cores: Experience 2X the throughput of 1st gen RT Cores, plus concurrent RT and shading for a whole new level of ray tracing performance.

– 3rd Generation Tensor Cores: Get up to 2X the throughput with structural sparsity and advanced AI algorithms such as DLSS. These cores deliver a massive boost in game performance and all-new AI capabilities.

– OC mode : 1845 MHz (Boost Clock); Gaming mode : 1815 MHz (Boost Clock)

– This GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with LHR (lite hash rate) delivers 25 MH/s ETH hash rate (est.).

– Two Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM fans deliver exceptional cooling and low noise.

– A tailor-made heatsink takes full advantage of the airflow characteristics of Noctua fans.

– Dual BIOS switch lets you toggle between Quiet and Performance BIOS profiles sans software.

– 0dB technology lets you enjoy light gaming in relative silence.

“Additional upgrades first championed on ROG Strix and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards allow the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition to deliver performance and durability at every level. The ASUS GPU Tweak II utility takes graphics card tuning to the next level. It allows you to tweak critical parameters including GPU core clocks, memory frequency, and voltage settings, with the option to monitor everything in real-time through a customizable on-screen display. Advanced fan control is also included along with many more features to help you get the most out of your graphics card.”

Source : ASUS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals