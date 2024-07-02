ASUS starts bundling GearUP Console Booster with select wireless routers

ASUS has announced an exciting new offering for gamers in the APAC region: the GearUP Console Booster Bundle. This service is designed to optimize network connections for over 1,000 online games, significantly reducing latency and improving overall gaming experiences on popular game consoles and smart handhelds. The bundle will be available with selected ASUS routers, including the RT-AX86U Pro, RT-AX82U, TUF-AX6000, and TUF-AX4200.

Accelerate Gaming with GearUP Console Booster

The GearUP Console Booster uses ASUS’s in-house Adaptive Intelligent Routing (AIR) system to quickly determine and activate the fastest connection to a game server. This ensures that gamers experience minimal latency and a stable connection, which is crucial for competitive gaming. The service is compatible with PCs, consoles, and popular smart handhelds, making it a versatile solution for all types of gamers.

Top-Notch Gaming Performance with ASUS Routers

ASUS routers are renowned for their innovative WiFi technology and comprehensive network features tailored for gamers. Key features include:

AiMesh Technology: Creates a powerful, extendable network for seamless roaming experiences around the home, ideal for mobile gaming.

Creates a powerful, extendable network for seamless roaming experiences around the home, ideal for mobile gaming. AiProtection Pro Security: Provides extendable security with no monthly subscription, guarding against security threats.

Provides extendable security with no monthly subscription, guarding against security threats. Mobile Game Mode: Reduces lag for mobile gaming.

Reduces lag for mobile gaming. Dedicated Gaming Port: Offers prioritized, stable connections.

Offers prioritized, stable connections. Adaptive QoS: Prioritizes gaming traffic to keep users in the game without interruption.

Pricing and Availability

The ASUS RT-AX86U Pro is already available in the APAC region. The other routers included in this promotion, the RT-AX82U, TUF-AX6000, and TUF-AX4200, are scheduled to be available starting in July 2024. The RT-AX86U Pro and RT-AX82U routers will come with a three-month subscription to GearUP Console Booster, while the TUF-AX6000 and TUF-AX4200 routers will include a two-month subscription. Existing owners of these routers can add support for GearUP Console Booster through a firmware update.

For those interested in further enhancing their gaming experience, ASUS offers a range of other products and services. The ASUS Router app, for example, provides a highly intuitive interface for managing network settings and optimizing performance. Additionally, ASUS’s AiMesh technology allows users to create a seamless, extendable network that ensures strong WiFi coverage throughout the home.

In summary, the ASUS GearUP Console Booster Bundle is a catalyst for gamers looking to optimize their network connections and reduce latency. With its comprehensive features and easy setup, it promises to elevate the gaming experience to new heights.



