ASUS RT-BE88U WiFi 7 dual-band wireless router

ASUS has recently launched the RT-BE88U, a cutting-edge router that incorporates the latest WiFi 7 router technology, setting a new standard for home and professional networking. This advanced router is designed to meet the ever-increasing demands of digital activities, such as online gaming, media streaming, and handling large data files, providing users with an unparalleled connectivity experience.

The RT-BE88U boasts exceptional speed, delivering networking speeds of up to 7200 Mbps, thanks to the integration of WiFi 7 technology. This ensures a seamless and responsive online experience, whether you’re streaming high-quality 4K content, engaging in competitive online gaming, or transferring large files. The router also incorporates 4K-QAM technology, which maximizes bandwidth efficiency, allowing for the transmission of more data over the existing frequency spectrum.

High-Speed Wired Connectivity

For users who prefer wired connections, the RT-BE88U WiFi 7 router offers a range of high-speed ports, including:

A 10 Gbps LAN/WAN port

A 10 Gbps LAN/WAN SFP+ port

Four 2.5 Gbps ports

These ports provide ample bandwidth for multiple devices, with a combined wired network capacity of up to 34 Gbps, making the router an excellent choice for data-intensive tasks.

Dual-band Multi-Link Operation (MLO)

One of the standout features of the RT-BE88U is the Dual-band Multi-Link Operation (MLO) technology. This innovative feature enhances throughput and reduces latency by allowing the network to manage multiple data streams simultaneously, significantly boosting connection efficiency. For creative professionals, this translates to faster rendering and uploading times for large video files, streamlining their creative workflow.

Wireless Data Rates

802.11a: 6,9,12,18,24,36,48,54 Mbps

802.11b: 1, 2, 5.5, 11 Mbps

802.11g: 6,9,12,18,24,36,48,54 Mbps

802.11n: Up To 600 Mbps

802.11ac (2.4 GHz, Nitro-QAM): Up To 1000 Mbps

802.11ac (5 GHz, Nitro-QAM): Up To 4333 Mbps

802.11ax (2.4 GHz): Up To 1148 Mbps

802.11ax (5 GHz): Up To 4804 Mbps

802.11be (2.4 GHz): Up To 1376 Mbps

802.11be (5 GHz): Up To 5764 Mbps

Advanced Security Features

In today’s digital landscape, security is of utmost importance, and the RT-BE88U addresses this concern with a suite of advanced security features. The router offers Guest Network Pro and VLAN support, enabling effective network segmentation and device organization, which strengthens the network’s defense against unauthorized access. Additionally, the router provides site-to-site VPN capabilities with WireGuard, ensuring secure connections for sensitive data.

The RT-BE88U is further fortified with AiProtection Pro, powered by Trend Micro, offering an extra layer of protection against cyber threats for your devices and data. The router is also compatible with ASUS AiMesh, allowing users to create a robust and flexible mesh network by integrating with other AiMesh-enabled devices.

Uninterrupted Connectivity

ASUS has designed the RT-BE88U with practicality in mind, featuring a USB 3.0 port for tethering to a 4G/5G mobile data connection. This provides a backup WAN option, ensuring that users can maintain connectivity even during primary internet service outages. The ASUS RT-BE88U WiFi 7 router is not just a simple internet gateway; it is a comprehensive networking solution that caters to the complex requirements of today’s digital lifestyle. Whether you’re a gamer, streamer, or professional, this router delivers high-performance and reliable connections, setting a new standard for networking solutions in both home and professional environments.



