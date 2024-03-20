$700 Netgear 18.4Gbps PoE 10G Tri-band WiFi 7 Access Point

Netgear’s latest offering, the WBE750, a cutting-edge tri-band WiFi 7 access point that’s been crafted to cater to the ever-growing demands for high-speed wireless connectivity in the modern workplace. You might be wondering what makes the WBE750 so special. Well, it’s not just any WiFi access point; it’s a compact powerhouse that can support a staggering 600 device connections simultaneously and deliver WiFi speeds that can reach up to 18.4Gbps. That’s right, with this device, you can say goodbye to network congestion and hello to uninterrupted internet access that keeps your business running smoothly.

Despite its small stature, the WBE750 doesn’t compromise on performance. It comes equipped with a 10 Gbps Multi-Gigabit PoE++ port, ensuring that your internet speeds are lightning-fast. This is particularly important in today’s workplace, where the number of connected devices is constantly on the rise. From laptops and smartphones to tablets and smart office gadgets, the WBE750 is engineered to handle them all with ease.

Tri-band WiFi 7 Access Point

One of the standout features of this device is its use of the latest WiFi 7 technology. This allows for simultaneous data transmission across multiple WiFi bands, which means you get a significant boost in throughput and a reduction in connection issues. The WBE750 optimizes all bands (2.4/5/6 GHz) with its antenna system, minimizing interference and maximizing connectivity. An advanced Multi-link Operation filter is also in place to enhance performance, making the WBE750 a reliable choice for maintaining strong wireless connections.

Tri-Band access point delivering 18.4Gbps of data throughput

10G/Multi-Gig Ethernet port ensures full bandwidth connection for maximum speed

Up to 8 separate wireless networks (SSIDs)

WPA3 encryption for the highest level of WiFi connection security

Cloud management without the need for a controller

Small form factor for a more incognito appearance

Simplified deployment with PoE++ for single cable power & data

Backwards compatible with older WiFi devices for a future-proofed solution

Ease of use is a key factor in any technology, and the WBE750 shines in this area as well. It’s integrated with NETGEAR Insight management solution, an intuitive platform that simplifies the setup and management of your network. Whether you prefer to access it through a web portal or a mobile app, this solution saves you time and effort, allowing you to focus on what matters most—your business.

Security is a top concern for any business, and the WBE750 addresses this with enterprise-level WPA3 protection. This ensures that your network is shielded from threats, giving you peace of mind. Additionally, the device is backward compatible with WiFi 6/6E devices, which means you can upgrade to the latest technology without having to replace all your equipment right away. The mesh capability of the WBE750 extends coverage, and it boasts 2.4 times the throughput of WiFi 6E.

Now available in the United States, the WBE750 is priced at $700. This includes a 1-year subscription to NETGEAR Insight Cloud Management. By investing in this device, you’re not just buying a product; you’re investing in the future of your business’s connectivity. With a secure, efficient, and powerful wireless network solution like the WBE750, your business is set to thrive in the digital age.



