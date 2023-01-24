Raspberry Pi gas leak detection robot controlled from a browser

If you are interested in learning more about how to detect gas leaks or would like to build your very own Raspberry Pi powered gas leak detection robot, you might be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website by Ivan Arakistain. The robot can be controlled from a browser and features a Seeed Studio Seeed XIAO BLE nRF52840 Sense card combined with a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B mini PC and DFRobot Gravity Analog Hydrogen Gas Sensor (MQ8) for Arduino.

The project has been classed as an advanced build and should take approximately five hours to complete. If you are interested in starting your be pleased to know that full instructions have been provided and published to the Hackster.io website and are available by following the link below.

Gas leak detection robot

“Green Hydrogen is an alternative energy that reduces emissions and cares for our planet. However, it is still on its early stages and safety is a major concern as Hydrogen leaks should be avoided by all means. In order enable an early detection of gas leaks, we wanted to build a big remote operated robot (on a low budget) to carry the required equipment.”

“It should take advantage of cellular connectivity and embedded Artificial Intelligence to detect air quality anomalies on its path. But robotics components are expensive, a 36V LiPo battery, powerful BLDC motors and controller board can push the bill to few hundred of dollars. Hopefully there is a cheaper way! That´s using a hoverboard, which already has all the components we need and modifying the firmware running on its mainboard by our own code. This is what we have done. Please, keep on reading.”

Source : Hackster.io





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals