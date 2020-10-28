Garmin Instinct Esports Edition rugged smartwatch announced

Garmin has added a new rugged smartwatch to its range with the launch of the new Garmin Instinct Esports Edition.

The Garmin Instinct Esports Edition which is designed for Esport enthusiasts to track and livestream their biometric data whilst gaming.

“Elite athletes around the world depend on Garmin products to monitor and improve their performance. With the Instinct Esports Edition, esports athletes can tap into that same technology to track and examine how their body responds to intense competition,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of sales. “Players can also use Instinct’s data to make adjustments in their daily lives, whether it be altering sleep patterns or activity levels, which can result in increased cognitive and physical performance during play.”

The Instinct Esports Edition is purpose-built to military standards (MIL-STD 810), yet its exceedingly lightweight design provides a distraction-free gaming experience. It provides up to 80 hours of battery life in esports mode and up to 14 days in smartwatch mode for less time charging and more time gaming. Instinct’s bold black and red colours, high-contrast display and rugged design bring to life a non-traditional smartwatch. When paired with a compatible smartphone, Instinct also provides smart notifications such as email, texts, and alerts to a user’s wrist so they can stay connected both during and outside of game play.

You can find out more details about the new Garmin Instinct Esports Edition smartwatch over at Garmin at the link below. The device is now available in the UK for £269.99.

Source Garmin

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals