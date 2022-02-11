Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series unveiled

Garmin had launched its latest smartwatch, the Garmin Instinct 2 series and there are a number of different models in the range.

The new Garmin Instinct 2 is available in Instinct 2 Solar, standard (non-solar), Surf, Tactical and Camo editions.

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the Instinct® 2 Series, its newest addition to the popular Instinct family of purpose-built smartwatches designed with rugged individualists in mind. Built to withstand any element, the technology-driven Instinct 2 Series helps you seize the day with unlimited battery life in certain models, as well as multiple sizes, bold new colors, and Garmin’s full suite of health and wellness features such as VO2 Max and Sleep Score.

“Instinct 2 Series is built to be bold, stand out from the crowd, and help you make the most of every day,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “But there is more than meets the eye with the Instinct 2 Series. It combines adventurous colors with Garmin’s industry-leading wrist-based technology to become more than just a smartwatch – Instinct 2 becomes a trusted tool to help you live life on your terms.”

