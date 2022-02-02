Garmin has introduced a new satellite phone in the form of the compact inReach Mini 2 designed to provide you with peace of mind during your adventure without adding extra weight to your gear. The tiny satellite communicator helps you stay connected when no cellular mobile phone network is available. Enabling you to send interactive emergency SOS messages to Garmin’s coordination centre to help you when things take a turn for the worst.

Other features of the Garmin inReach Mini 2 satellite phone include TracBack routing, created to help you find your way back if you find yourself lost, a 14 day battery life, location sharing, two-way messaging, flexible satellite airtime plans and a rugged compact design. The sat phone also features a digital compass, unlimited cloud storage and trip planning and the inReach weather forecast service allowing you to receive detailed weather updates.

Garmin satellite phone

“Sync with the Garmin Explore website or the mobile app on your compatible smartphone for navigation, waypoints, courses, activities and collections. Also get access to trip planning and topographical mapping. Pair with the Garmin Pilot app to easily send and receive text messages from the cockpit — even without mobile reception. The app can use the inReach Mini 2 device’s GPS position and location sharing abilities for your flight.”

Source : Garmin

