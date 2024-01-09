Garmin HRM-Fit heart rate monitor for women unveiled

Garmin has unveiled a new heart rate monitor, the Garmin HRM-Fit heart rate monitor for women and the device comes with a clip-on design, the device is designed to be clipped onto a sports bra. The device was made official at the Consumer Electronics Show in las Vegas.

The new Garmin HRM-Fit heart rate monitor is designed to maximize comfort and also be accurate at capturing real-time heart rate information and training data during a workout.

“Designed with comfort in mind, the HRM-Fit is a purpose-built training tool specifically created for our female customers. Whether you’re going for a run or taking a HIIT class, it easily attaches to the bottom band of a sports bra and provides accurate heart rate and training data to help you know your body better by tracking the ways you move.” –Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing

Move freely and sweat it out with the HRM-Fit. It seamlessly attaches to medium- and high-support sports bras – including those from adidas®, Athleta, NOBULL, Under Armour®, and more – to minimize movement and enhance comfort.

The new Garmin HRM-Fit comes with a one-year battery life and the device will retail for $149.99, you can find out more information about this new heart rate monitor over at Garmin at the link below.

Source Garmin



