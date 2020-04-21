Logitech has launched a new affordable gaming mouse priced at just $40 providing both performance and versatility in a “classic design”. The Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC gaming mouse will be available to purchase next month during May 2020 and is available in either black or white finishes.

The gaming mouse features six buttons that can be used directly out of the box or customised for more control to simplify in game actions. Equipped with a high-precision sensor with adjustable DPI up to 8,000 DPI the affordable gaming mouse offers accurate tracking says Logitech.

Logitech has also included RGB lighting in the $40 gaming mouse offering users a pallet of up to 16.8 million colors and different brightness levels, with the capability of displaying a “rainbow” color wave lighting effect if desired, normally associated with higher end gaming mice.

“Make the most of your game time with G203 gaming mouse, featuring LIGHTSYNC technology, a gaming-grade sensor and a classic 6-button design. Light up your game … and your desk. Choose from vibrant animations, game- and media-driven settings, or program your own from approximately 16.8 million colors. Advanced features require Logitech G HUB software. Download free at LogitechG.com/downloads.”

– Pick one color, blend three, choose a fun animation preset, or make your own. The choice is yours! You can even sync your mouse with other Logitech G LIGHTSYNC gear so it’s a perfect match.

– Set your lighting to Screen Sampler to make it synchronise with your screen. Set up your mouse to react to color shifts in games, movies, and more.

– Play music, movies, games—any sound, really—and G203 will flash colors to the beat. Customize levels and colors to make the dance party all your own.

Source : Logitech

