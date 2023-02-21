Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 34-inch QD OLED curved gaming monitor €1,299

Phillips has introduced a new OLED curved gaming monitor this month in the form of the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 making it available throughout Europe priced at €1,299. The new Philips gaming monitor expands the Evnia range which was first launched back in October 2022 and is equipped with the companies Ambiglow technology. Together with Display HDR True Black 400 for shadowing, UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels for crystal clear imagery, and 0.1 ms for smooth gameplay. Ports on the monitor include USB-C port, a KVM switch, and a HAS stand for an experience spoiled for choice.

Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 gaming monitor

“Be prepared to get stunned by the precise colour reproduction of the Evnia QD OLED gaming monitor. The innovative Ambiglow redefines what a gaming environment usually is. You won’t miss a thing in your game with our curved display. The brand’s motto, Reinvent the Rules, is a representative message about spreading inclusiveness in the gaming industry and Philips Evnia bases its manifesto on creating an environment for everyone through its products. With their newest product, Philips Evnia 34M2C8600, they aim to do just that.”

“Evnia’s new gaming monitor is designed for everyone. One of the features that make this monitor stand out is the Ambiglow feature; it showcases what Evnia is all about: innovation, friendliness, openness, and a touch of playfulness,” Xeni Bairaktari, Global Marketing Lead of Philips Monitors and IT Accessories, said. “The Ambiglow feature allows each gamer to set the mood, or the ambiance, of the room. This allows each gamer to feel comfortable and personalize their gaming experience.”

Source : Phillips





