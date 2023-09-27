Dry Studio Black Diamond 75 unique mechanical gaming keyboard from $240

The world of gaming keyboards is about to be revolutionized with the launch of the Black Diamond 75, a mechanical gaming keyboard by DRY STUDIO. This startup consumer technology brand is making its debut in the market with a product that promises to balance Esports capability and typing experience. The Black Diamond 75 is not just another gaming keyboard; it is the world’s first mechanical gaming keyboard with a leaf spring mount, a feature that adds a comfortable amount of flex to the typing experience.

The design of the Black Diamond 75 is inspired by the Lamborghini Aventador “Black Diamond”. This inspiration is evident in the keyboard’s sleek and durable design, which uses real carbon fiber or anodized silver aluminium and hand-polished PMMA acrylic. The keyboard also features a built-in wrist rest and a 7-degree typing angle, ensuring comfort during long gaming sessions.

The Black Diamond 75 is being launched on Indiegogo, with the Base Bundle priced at 240 USD and the Advance Bundle at 295 USD. Early customers can avail of a 15% discount, making this innovative keyboard an attractive proposition.

One of the standout features of the Black Diamond 75 is its esports-Level 2.4G with end-to-end latency of less than 2 ms. This ultra-low latency, achievable when connected through 2.4G, Bluetooth 5.1, or USB Type-C wired connections, ensures that gamers can react in real-time, giving them a competitive edge. The keyboard also boasts a large 5000 mAh battery, providing 60 days of battery life in 2.4G mode with 8 hours of daily use and RGB disabled. The Advance variant even offers wireless charging, a feature powered by Angry Miao.

Customizability is a key aspect of the Black Diamond 75. Users can replace the switches, stabilizers, and keycaps to suit their preferences. The keyboard also features an advanced RGB lighting system powered by Angry Miao, with 81 configurable in-switch LEDs and four additional programmable RGB LEDs, allowing users to personalize their gaming experience further.

The Black Diamond 75 Carbon Bundle features custom esports switches “DR Rapid Ice”, co-developed by DRY STUDIO and Gateron. These switches have a lifespan of more than 80 million actuations and are available on Indiegogo starting today. The Mithril Bundle comes with KTT Wine Red switches, which balance gaming and daily use. Users can replace these switches with DR Rapid Ice switches if desired.

The Black Diamond 75 by DRY STUDIO is a unique and innovative addition to the gaming keyboard market. Its unique leaf spring mount, esports-Level 2.4G, and customizable features make it a compelling choice for gamers. Whether you’re an esports professional or a casual gamer, the Black Diamond 75 promises to enhance your gaming experience.

Source: DryStudio



