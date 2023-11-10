New K70 CORE SE Gaming Keyboard by CORSAIR

CORSAIR has this week introduced a new addition to it’s range of keyboards in the form of the K70 CORE SE Gaming Keyboard. This keyboard, builds upon the design and functionality of the highly acclaimed K70 CORE series. At its core, the K70 CORE SE boasts CORSAIR MLX Red linear mechanical switches. These switches redefine the typing experience with their smooth key travel and minimized stem wobble, offering a refined actuation that withstands up to 70 million keystrokes. This feature is a hallmark of durability and long-term reliability, crucial for gamers seeking consistent performance.

The K70 CORE SE addresses the need for a quiet typing experience by integrating two layers of advanced sound dampening foam. This innovation significantly reduces clacks, echoes, and pings, ensuring a distraction-free and comfortable gaming environment. This feature is particularly beneficial for streamers and gamers who prioritize a noise-minimized setup.

In an era where sustainability is paramount, the K70 CORE SE shines with its eco-conscious design. Its bottom case is crafted from 85% post-consumer recycled materials, reflecting CORSAIR’s dedication to reducing environmental impact without compromising on quality or performance.

Aluminum Top Plate and PBT Keycaps

Durability is a key factor in the design of the K70 CORE SE. It features a robust aluminum top plate coupled with PBT dye-sublimated keycaps, which are resistant to wear and tear. This combination ensures that the keyboard remains in top condition, even under extensive use. The keyboard is equipped with a multi-function dial and a programmable media button, offering users unparalleled control over their gaming experience. These elements are fully customizable through the CORSAIR iCUE software, allowing for a tailored user interface that adapts to individual preferences.

RGB Lighting

Of course any gaming keyboard couldn’t not be equipped with RGB lighting adding to its aesthetic appeal, the K70 CORE SE includes RGB lighting, adjustable via the CORSAIR iCUE software. This feature enables users to personalize their gaming space with vibrant colors and effects, creating an immersive gaming atmosphere.

The convenience of on-board profiles is another highlight. Users can save their settings directly on the keyboard, ensuring a seamless transition across different devices and gaming sessions. This feature is especially useful for gamers who frequently switch between setups. The K70 CORE SE is not just about performance; it’s also designed for durability and cleanliness. The spill-proof, stain-resistant micro weave fabric enhances the keyboard’s longevity and maintains its aesthetic appeal over time.

The K70 CORE SE Gaming Keyboard is a remarkable blend of advanced technology, user-oriented design, and environmental consciousness. Available for purchase from the CORSAIR webstore and authorized retailers.



