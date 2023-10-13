Lightweight FPS mouse – CORSAIR M75 AIR $150

CORSAIR has launched a new ultra-lightweight wireless gaming FPS mouse, in the form of the M75 AIR WIRELESS. This innovative device, designed specifically for top FPS play, is set to redefine the gaming experience with its advanced features and sleek design.

One of the most striking features of the M75 AIR WIRELESS is its ultra-lightweight design. Weighing in at just 60g, it is the lightest gaming mouse in CORSAIR’s range. This featherweight design allows for nimble movement, providing gamers with an edge in fast-paced gaming environments where every millisecond counts.

The M75 AIR WIRELESS also boasts a symmetrical shape, meticulously crafted for maximum comfort and control. Every contour, outline, and button placement has been thoughtfully designed to ensure a seamless gaming experience. This symmetrical design not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the mouse but also ensures that it fits comfortably in the hand, reducing fatigue during extended gaming sessions.

“Defined in ambition. Built through rigor. M75 AIR was made for a single purpose – to help you win in FPS and Battle Royale. The symmetrical mouse shape has been expertly crafted to let nothing come between you and top-tier play. The speed and control you gain from M75 AIR is simply unrivaled, and at just 60g, M75 AIR is unbelievably light, enabling you to make the most agile movements, sweeps, and recenters. The 26K DPI CORSAIR MARKSMAN optical sensor detects those moves with pro-grade precision, and your shots register instantly on optical switches guaranteed for 100 million clicks. When you grasp M75 AIR, you’re holding a mouse that’s sculpted by victory.”

The M75 AIR WIRELESS is equipped with 100% PTFE mouse feet, ensuring a smooth glide on any playing surface. This feature, combined with the CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26K DPI optical sensor, provides precise tracking, enabling gamers to execute their moves with pinpoint accuracy.

The mouse also features zero-delay CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons and optical left- and right-click switches. These ensure fast input registration, transmitted over SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS or Bluetooth, providing gamers with a seamless and lag-free gaming experience. One of the most impressive features of the M75 AIR WIRELESS is its long-lasting battery. The mouse can last up to 100 hours between charges, ensuring uninterrupted gaming sessions. Moreover, it can also be used in USB wired mode while charging, providing gamers with flexibility and convenience.

In addition to the standard M75 AIR WIRELESS, CORSAIR is also releasing a special M75 AIR Launch Edition. This edition, available in limited quantities exclusively on the CORSAIR webstore, features a thunderbolt yellow design and includes a limited-edition mouse pad, high-performance glass mouse skates, and grip tape. The M75 AIR WIRELESS gaming mouse is available immediately from the CORSAIR Webstore and authorized online retailers and distributors. It comes with a two-year warranty, providing gamers with peace of mind and assurance of the product’s quality and durability.

The M75 AIR ultra-lightweight design, symmetrical shape, smooth glide, precise tracking, zero-delay buttons, and long-lasting battery make it a game-changer in the gaming industry. Whether you’re a professional gamer or a casual player, the M75 AIR WIRELESS is sure to enhance your gaming experience.



