Corsair XENEON Flex 45 inch bendable OLED gaming monitor $2,000

A unique monitor has been launched by Corsair this week in the form of the XENEON Flex a 45 inch bendable OLED gaming monitor that is bendable. Simply bend the sides of the monitor from flat to a 800R curvature depending on your needs. The 21:9 aspect ratio, 240hz refresh rate monitor is priced at $1999.99 and is now available to preorder directly from the official Corsair website with shipping expected to take place later this month during December 2022.

Check out the promo video below to learn more about the new Corsair XENEON Flex 45 inch bendable OLED monitor which is currently available to purchase in the following countries : USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Denmark and throughout Europe.

Bendable OLED gaming monitor

“Set the curve with the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Bendable UltraWide Gaming Display, built with revolutionary bendable OLED technology engineered by LG Display, enabling you to adjust the curve of your screen from completely flat for MOBAs and strategy games to an immersive 800R for simulations and shooters. “

“Experience gorgeous cinematic visuals on an immense 45-inch 3440x1440 OLED screen, with up to 240Hz refresh rate and an unbelievably fast 0.03ms GtG response time. Motion-blur-canceling and 0.01ms pixel response time ensure a new level of realism during fast-moving scenes, as you enjoy silky-smooth, tear-free images thanks to NVIDIA® G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification. With dual HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB Type-C connections, the XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 resets your expectations of what a premier gaming monitor can be.”

