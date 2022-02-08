Gaming journal features stories, art and insight

The design team and gamers at Lost in Cult based in Cirencester in the United Kingdom have launched a new Kickstarter project. Allowing you get their new premium gaming journal at a discounted price while the campaign is underway.

Available with a selection of different covers the gaming journal has been created to deliver thought-provoking stories, insightful features and carefully created art from industry talent. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $24 or £18 (depending on current exchange rates).

Premium gaming journal

“Volume 003 Sable Edition contains a copy of the softcover journal (featuring original cover artwork by Shedworks created especially for us), alongside a limited edition A3 fine art print of this stunning piece, signed and hand-numbered by the developers themselves. You’ll also receive an exclusive reprint of our Sable [versus] card from Volume 002, and a mobile wallpaper. We’ve even thrown in some extra goodies usually reserved for hardcover backers only!”

If the Lost in Cult crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Lost in Cult gaming journal project watch the promotional video below.

“For the first time, we have partnered with a developer to bring you a special edition tier of [lock-on], only available via Kickstater. On top of this, Shedworks will receive a cut of all Sable Edition purchases, so by backing this unique tier you’ll be supporting them directly. Some tiers come with a digital EP by synthwave artist RyoX, most known for his ‘Shenwave’ interpretations of music from the Shenmue series.”

“Our very first volume, which released in July 2021, is filled to bursting with gaming content and artwork from the likes of Adam Koralik, John Linneman, Rishi Alwani, Ben Bayliss, SightlessKombat, Sam McKenzie, Bani, Kinky Sketch, Beetlerots and many more. With a focus on Sony’s revolutionary first console, the PlayStation, we dive into topics as diverse as the importance of demo discs, passionate retrospectives on your favourite PlayStation classics, and we even take a look at the fascinating story of the mythic Nintendo Play Station.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the gaming journal, jump over to the official Lost in Cult crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

