COLORFUL iGame DNA Series gaming headset $120

COLORFUL has introduced its new iGame DNA Series gaming headset making it available to purchase from online retailers priced at $120. The iGame DNA headset features 7.1 digital virtual surround sound and RGB lighting together with a unique diaphragm coated with a special polymer titanium enabling it to reach high frequencies of up to 40 kHz.

“The iGame DNA Gaming Headsets are designed to fit the iGame’s sophisticated and futuristic designs. The headsets sports RGB illumination that is inspired by the rhythm of sound and breathing. COLORFLY, known for audiophile-grade in-ear monitors, media players, and DAC/amplifiers, added their professional touch to the iGame DNA Gaming Headsets for its sound curve and tone correction – producing a balanced sound stage that delivers game audio as recorded by the audio engineers.

Features

One-Button Mode Switch: The iGame DNA Gaming Headsets sports a dedicated button for switching between Music and Gaming modes. Gaming mode activate the virtual 7.1 virtual surround sound that’s advantageous in certain gaming genres.

RGB Lighting: The headset comes with a variety of RGB lighting effects as well as personal customization options via the iGame Center app.

High-Resolution 40 mm Drivers: The headset is fitted with a pair of advanced 40 mm drivers, each driver’s sound diaphragm is coated with special polymer titanium, and the high frequency can reach 40 kHz.

Arabesque Sound Guide Grille: The sound guide of the drivers uses an Arabesque Arabisco pattern. This unique grille minimizes negative resonance and create a more balanced and accurate sound.

Removable Noise-Cancelling Microphone: The iGame DNA headsets are equipped with an omnidirectional ENC noise-cancelling microphone. It automatically detects and masks background noise and effectively amplify user’s voice.

Replaceable Magnetic Ear cups: The headset uses magnetic ear cups that’s easy to clean and replace.

