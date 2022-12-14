T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 memory with AMD EXPO support

Team Group has this week announced the launch of its new T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5, a gaming memory specifically built for systems powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and 600 Series motherboard. The latest DDR5 memory from the company supports overclocking technology from AMD EXPO, “enhancing memory performance through excellent compatibility and delivering fast and reliable OC speeds with a single click” explains the press release.

“T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 will be available in three frequencies: 5,200MHz, 5,600MHz, and 6,000MHz in both single and dual channel options for gamers to choose the best capacity and frequency to meet their needs. DELTAα RGB DDR5 will hit the shelves on Amazon and Newegg in North America in early January, 2023.”

DDR5 memory

“With the RGB DDR5, gamers can design their own lighting effects and create an incredibly stunning RGB system. T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 is equipped with PMIC for better power management and a strengthened PMIC cooling design using thermally conductive silicon or more effective cooling and stable PMIC operations. The memory also supports on-die ECC and one-click overclocking with AMD EXPO so that gamers can enjoy the extreme speeds of overclocking with one simple click.”

“Modeled after a stealth aircraft, T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 features a strong and clean geometric silhouette with 120° ultra-wide lighting to deliver a fierce military style. The new gaming memory is compatible with lighting effect software such as ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASROCK-Polychrome Sync, and BIOSTAR Advanced VIVID LED DJ.”

Source : Team Group : TPU





