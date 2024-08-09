Galaxy Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Ultra (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are two of the most advanced and feature-rich smartwatches available in the market today. Both devices offer a wide range of capabilities, making them suitable for various users, from fitness enthusiasts to outdoor adventurers. The video below from HotshotTek provides an in-depth comparison of the two smartwatches, focusing on their features, performance, and suitability for different user needs.

Price and Compatibility

When it comes to price, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the more expensive option, with a price tag of $800. It is important to note that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 requires an iPhone for full functionality, which may be a limiting factor for some users. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced at $650 and is compatible with Android 10+ devices that have at least 2GB of RAM, making it a more accessible option for Android users.

Display and Build Quality

Both the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 feature impressive displays and build quality. The two smartwatches come equipped with:

Multi-band GPS for accurate location tracking

3000 nits brightness for excellent visibility in various lighting conditions

Always-on displays for quick access to important information

Sapphire screens for enhanced durability and scratch resistance

When it comes to the build materials, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 features a full titanium body, which offers a premium look and feel. The Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand, combines titanium with plastic bumpers, providing added protection against impacts and bumps.

Water Resistance and Durability

Both the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are designed to withstand the elements and are suitable for use in various outdoor activities. The two smartwatches can be submerged up to 100 meters, making them ideal for swimming and other water-based activities. However, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has an edge in terms of water resistance, as it features more gaskets, which make it more resistant to water ingress and harder to break into.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life is a crucial factor to consider when choosing a smartwatch, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a clear advantage in this area. The device offers up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is significantly longer than the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s approximate 8 hours under similar conditions.

In terms of charging, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 also outperforms the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 can charge from 0 to 80% in under an hour and reaches a full charge in just 1.5 hours. In contrast, the Galaxy Watch Ultra takes over 2 hours to reach a full charge.

Unique Features

Both smartwatches offer a range of unique features that cater to different user needs. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 includes:

A built-in compass with backtrack functionality for navigation

Vitals monitoring for tracking health metrics

A digital crown for easy navigation and control

A customizable action button for quick access to favorite features

A depth sensor for underwater tracking

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand, offers:

Body fat percentage measurement for fitness tracking

Sleep apnea tracking for monitoring sleep quality

ECG support for heart health monitoring

Stress tracking for managing mental well-being

Workout and Fitness Tracking

Both smartwatches offer extensive workout and fitness tracking capabilities, but the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a slight edge in this area. The device provides more accurate calorie tracking and has a more extensive workout library compared to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Galaxy Watch Ultra, while still capable, shows slightly lower calorie counts and offers fewer workout options.

GPS Accuracy

GPS accuracy is essential for outdoor enthusiasts and fitness trackers, and both the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 perform well in this regard. The two smartwatches offer reliable GPS tracking, particularly in suburban environments, with only minor discrepancies in detailed tracking.

Call Quality and Messaging

Both the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 offer excellent call quality, making them suitable for taking calls on the go. The two devices also feature easy-to-use messaging apps, allowing users to stay connected with their contacts without the need to take out their smartphones.

Digital Transactions

In today’s increasingly cashless society, the ability to make digital transactions using a smartwatch is a valuable feature. Both the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 support wireless transactions, with the Galaxy Watch Ultra using Samsung Wallet and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 using Apple Pay. This allows users to make secure and convenient payments directly from their wrists.

Siren and Alerts

Safety features are an important consideration for outdoor enthusiasts, and both smartwatches offer siren and alert capabilities. The Galaxy Watch Ultra has a louder siren, reaching up to 101 dB, making it easier to attract attention in emergency situations. The Apple Watch Ultra 2, on the other hand, includes crash detection, which can automatically alert emergency services in the event of a severe accident.

Customization and Comfort

Customization and comfort are important factors to consider when choosing a smartwatch, as users will likely wear the device for extended periods. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available in one color option but allows for band swapping with older models, giving users some flexibility in terms of style. The Galaxy Watch Ultra comes in three color options, providing more choice upfront, but its bands are not swappable with older models.

Conclusion

In conclusion, both the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are highly capable and durable smartwatches that cater to a wide range of user needs. The two devices offer impressive features, performance, and build quality, making them suitable for outdoor enthusiasts, fitness trackers, and those who value convenience and connectivity.

When choosing between the two, it is important to consider factors such as price, compatibility, battery life, and specific features that align with individual needs. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the preferred choice for those who prioritize battery life, accurate calorie tracking, and additional features like the built-in compass and depth sensor. However, the Galaxy Watch Ultra offers a solid alternative for Android users, with its unique features like body fat percentage measurement and stress tracking.

Ultimately, both smartwatches are excellent options in their own right, and the choice between them will depend on individual preferences and requirements.

