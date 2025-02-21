Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: One Month Later

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the latest addition to Samsung’s flagship lineup, continues to uphold its reputation as a premium smartphone. After a month of use, it becomes evident that the device excels in refinement but lacks new advancements. While it offers a polished experience, the S25 Ultra faces increasing competition from rivals pushing the boundaries of innovation. If you’re considering an upgrade, this device is a solid choice, the video below from Sam Beckman gives us a look at the handset.

Design: Sleek but Not Without Flaws

The Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces subtle design tweaks, such as slightly rounded corners and flat side rails, giving it a modernized look. Slimmer bezels enhance the immersive display, while the updated camera ring design adds a touch of distinction. However, these changes come with trade-offs:

The camera ring design causes the phone to wobble when placed on flat surfaces, which can be inconvenient for users who frequently use their phone on a desk.

The flat edges, though visually appealing, compromise comfort during prolonged use without a case, making it less ergonomic than its predecessors.

These minor adjustments reflect Samsung’s cautious approach to hardware design, prioritizing refinement over bold innovation. While the design is undeniably premium, it doesn’t break new ground, leaving some users wishing for a more daring aesthetic evolution.

Hardware: Dependable but Falling Behind

The S25 Ultra’s hardware remains reliable but shows little progress in innovation. Key features include:

The S Pen, a signature feature of the Ultra series, now lacks Bluetooth functionality, reducing its versatility for tasks like remote control and air gestures. This omission may disappoint users who relied on these features for productivity.

Biometric security options, such as the fingerprint sensor and face unlock, remain unchanged and are starting to lag behind competitors in speed and accuracy , which could impact the overall user experience.

, which could impact the overall user experience. The speakers deliver impressive sound quality but fall short of the immersive audio experience offered by the latest iPhones, particularly in terms of spatial audio capabilities.

While the hardware is dependable and performs well in day-to-day tasks, it doesn’t introduce the innovative features that many expect from a flagship device. As competitors continue to innovate, Samsung’s incremental approach may leave some users feeling underwhelmed.

Display: Leading the Pack, but Competitors Are Closing In

Samsung’s display technology has long been a benchmark in the industry, and the S25 Ultra continues to impress. Its high-quality screen, featuring an excellent anti-reflective coating and industry-leading brightness, remains one of the best on the market. The vibrant colors, sharp resolution, and smooth refresh rate make it ideal for media consumption and gaming.

However, the lack of significant upgrades compared to its predecessor, the S24 Ultra, may leave some users underwhelmed. While the display is still a standout feature, competitors are narrowing the gap with advancements in color accuracy, refresh rates, and adaptive brightness. This makes Samsung’s dominance in display innovation less pronounced than in previous years.

Battery Life: Reliable but Stagnant

The S25 Ultra retains its 5,000mAh battery, offering dependable all-day performance. Whether you’re streaming videos, gaming, or multitasking, the battery holds up well under heavy usage. However, there are no notable advancements in battery technology, which feels like a missed opportunity in an era where fast charging and extended battery longevity are becoming standard.

Competitors like Xiaomi and Oppo are exploring faster charging speeds and more durable battery solutions, leaving Samsung’s offering feeling static. While the battery life is solid and reliable, it lacks the forward-thinking features that could set it apart in the premium market. Users looking for innovative battery innovation may find the S25 Ultra’s offering underwhelming.

Camera: Consistent but Losing Ground

The S25 Ultra’s camera system delivers reliable performance, with improvements to the ultra-wide lens that now match the quality of the main and 5x telephoto lenses. The camera excels in producing sharp, vibrant images in various lighting conditions, making it a dependable choice for photography enthusiasts. However, other aspects of the camera system fall short:

The 3x telephoto lens and selfie camera fail to keep pace with advancements from competitors like Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, which are pushing the boundaries of mobile photography.

The new log video mode is a welcome addition for video enthusiasts, offering greater flexibility in post-production. However, it remains limited compared to the iPhone’s ProRes capabilities, which provide a more comprehensive suite of tools for professional videography.

While the camera system is dependable and versatile, it doesn’t offer the innovative features that some users might expect from a flagship device. As competitors continue to innovate with advanced computational photography and enhanced zoom capabilities, Samsung risks falling behind in this critical area.

Software: Customizable but Imperfect

Running on One UI 7, the S25 Ultra provides a highly customizable software experience powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The interface is smooth and intuitive, with several enhancements that improve usability:

A vertical app drawer and lock screen widgets offer greater convenience and personalization options.

AI-driven features provide smarter suggestions and better performance, making the device feel more responsive to user needs.

However, some issues detract from the overall experience. Inconsistent notification handling and media player visibility can be frustrating, particularly for users who rely on seamless multitasking. Additionally, features like pocket mode could benefit from further refinement to avoid accidental touches or missed notifications. While the software is robust and offers a high degree of customization, it’s not without its quirks.

Final Verdict: A Safe Bet in a Competitive Market

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is an excellent choice for users upgrading from older devices, such as the S21 Ultra or earlier, or those transitioning from mid-range smartphones. Its refined design, reliable hardware, and customizable software make it a strong contender in the premium market. However, Samsung’s cautious approach to innovation is becoming increasingly evident as competitors push the envelope with more daring advancements.

For now, the S25 Ultra remains a brilliant yet safe option in a rapidly evolving landscape. To maintain its leadership, Samsung will need to deliver more significant upgrades in future iterations. If you’re looking for a polished and dependable flagship, the S25 Ultra won’t disappoint—but don’t expect it to redefine the smartphone experience.

Here is a selection of other guides from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Source & Image Credit: Sam Beckman



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals