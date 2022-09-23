G7 HAUL PACK 22 litre climbing backpack weighs just 450g

Rock climbers may be interested in a new climbing backpack in the form of the G7 HAUL PACK created by the team responsible for designing the POD. The backpack has been designed to be as durable as a haul bag yet as lightweight as an alpine pack.

Featuring a minimalist hip belt and low profile shoulder straps the climbing backpack has been specifically created to provide climbers with load distribution and carrying comfort without interference when the terrain gets vertical says its creators. The G7 HAUL PACK is now available to back via Indiegogo and has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 500 backers with still 10 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $169 or £150 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Climbing backpack

“In 2018 we shattered the portaledge standard with the POD, reducing the weight of traditional ledges by 80%. Introducing our next innovation: the G7 HAUL PACK. These groundbreaking packs will be available in April 2023. Between now and when they are launched into the world, we’re offering presale prices you won’t see in the future. The G7 HAUL PACK carries, climbs, and hauls without compromise. Designed for alpine big wall climbing, and pushing the limits of what’s possible. We created 3 volumes, each with specific purpose and mission objectives in mind. “

If the G7 HAUL PACK campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the G7 HAUL PACK climbing backpack project watch the promotional video below.

“Stripped down, refined to only the essentials for big wall alpinism, the G7 HAUL PACKs are simple, yet have all the features climbers actually need. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the climbing backpack, jump over to the official G7 HAUL PACK crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals