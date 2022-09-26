KeysMe Lunar 01 fully customizable mechanical keyboard

KeysMe Lunar 01 is a fully customizable mechanical keyboard available with a wide provide the of different keycaps for you to choose from. The team has created a variety of different variations from the Hole Black to the Neptune Blue and Venus Pink. Each component of the keyboard is hot swappable and it features a programmable knob that you can easily customize to your desired macro. Finished with RGB backlighting and Gateron screw-in PCB stabilizers the keyboard is now available to back via Kickstarter.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $109 or £105 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Lunar 01 is pre-lubed for the best possible experience for consumers. It provides an innovative gasket mount and dual silicone dampener which greatly improves the elastic feel and offers a more holistic sound signature. Lunar 01 uses silicone as the dampener. It provides a precisely sculpted silicone dampener on the bottom of the case and between the PCBA and the plate. With the silicone dampener mod, users could eliminate unnecessary noise such as case ping and keyboard case reverberation. It also gives the keyboard a deeper and more satisfying sound signature.”

Customizable mechanical keyboard

If the KeysMe Lunar 01 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the KeysMe Lunar 01 customizable mechanical keyboard project watch the promotional video below.

KeysMe Lunar 01

“Most customized keyboards need to be screwed to disassemble the keyboard. Lunar 01 has a quick-release design on the back of the keyboard. With the complimentary crowbar, it is easy and convenient to remove the bottom case. Open the bottom in 3 seconds and start your customization journey! The Keycap Set is made of durable PBT with dye-sublimated legends for more durability. “

“To optimize finger travel, it`s sculpted in the unique KDA profile, which combines the popular height of the Cherry profile with the satisfying shapes of the SA profile in a concave row configuration to meet your fingers as they type. With KDA profile Dye-sub PBT keycaps and R5-R1 height distribution, the keycap is suitable for all tilt angles of the keyboard, optimizing your input experience and improving input efficiency.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the customisable mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official KeysMe Lunar 01 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals