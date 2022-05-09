KEMOVE K68 Cherry & Gateron mechanical keyboard from $65

If you have been patiently waiting for the highly anticipated launch of the new KEMOVE K68 mechanical keyboard, you’ll be pleased to know that it is now available to back on Kickstarter. Supporting both Windows and Mac operating systems the keyboard can be used both wirelessly and wired and features an ultra-thin ultra-thin 68-key design and 19 keyboard RGB lighting effects. The keyboard features PBT two-color light-transmitting low-ball key caps and is finished with a light strip around the edge with five different effects.

Equipped with Cherry and Gateron RGB switches, the K68 mechanical keyboard has been designed to provide users with the “smoothest and most authentic mechanical user experience“. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $65 or £53 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Sophisticated design in classic black and white. The design was inspired by butterflies, which led to the creation of Kemove’s first ultra-thin 68-key keyboard. The independently encircled light strip is integrated. With Five sets of independent light strip lighting effects and 19 keyboard RGB lighting effects， K68 will create a rich visual feast for you. With the PBT two-color light-transmitting low-ball cap, K68 is the first keyboard with the best ergonomic low-ball cap. It is as thin as 1.6mm and as low as 6.34mm, providing a bran-new input experience.”

68 key mechanical keyboard

If the KEMOVE K68 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the KEMOVE K68 mechanical keyboard project review the promotional video below.

“The silicone gasket is made from imported high-quality silicone. The material of the silicone gasket used in K68 is strictly controlled at 40~55 degrees to achieve maximum noise elimination and noise reduction effect to improve your experience. K68 adopts the Hot-swappable function that 5pin is compatible with 3pin, which is compatible with 95% of standardized mechanical switches on the market. you can use the switch puller to easily replace more different switches. Different Switch, instant experience.”

“K68 Bluetooth uses the high-speed chip of the American Broadcom Corporation, fast response to various wireless devices. K68 achieves a return rate of 1000hz in 2.4G mode, 0.8ms high-speed communication response, which brings you a faster gaming experience.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official KEMOVE K68 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

